8 ex-Moreland commissioners still seek reimbursement

Eight former Moreland commissioners and staffers await state reimbursement of legal fees tied to a federal probe into the panel's operation and Cuomo's decision to abruptly pull the plug on it in March 2014, according to state Controller Thomas DiNapoli's office. DiNapoli spokeswoman Jennifer Freeman said she couldn't comment on the amounts being requested, but one source put the combined total at hundreds of thousands of dollars.

