75-year old folkie Michael Hurley rises to the top at Big Ears
Last weekend I made the trek down to Knoxville, Tennessee, to take in some of the abundant offerings presented at the Big Ears Festival, arguably the most eclectic and interesting large-scale music fest in the U.S. Few other events juggle such a wide range of approaches-folk, contemporary classical, international, experimental, noise, rock, jazz, electronic, and any number of hybrids. I've attended the event three years running, and the sprawl tends to be overwhelming, with concerts stacked up against one another.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.
