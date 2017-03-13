3800: A Capella Around the World

Listen to a cappella music with just a few support instruments here and there from around the world: Estonia, Ireland, Cuba, Bulgaria, Taiwan, Korea, Italy and Germany, plus music by a Belgian band whose members hail from France, Guyana, Morocco, Zaire. There's a selection from the Estonian vocal group Greip , who only do a capella music, whether calm ballads, jazzy pieces, pop/rock songs and also their own creation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.