2 Democrats declare joint Assembly ticket; one Dem drops out

The Democratic Party will have a contested primary for state Assembly representing the 24th District following the announcement of a joint ticket and despite one previously declared candidate dropping out. Gina Trish, of Blairstown, and Kate Matteson, of Sparta, have declared their intention to run on a joint party ticket.

