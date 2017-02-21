Yiddish-Cuban opera to premiere in Havana

A new opera based on an 86-year-old Yiddish poem about a Taino indigenous chief who resisted the Spanish invaders will have its premiere in Havana next month. Composed by Frank London of the Klezmatics, the opera is based on a 1931 epic poem written by Oscar Pinis, a Ukrainian refugee who fled to Cuba and edited a Yiddish newspaper there.

