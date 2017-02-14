Wunderkinder Rufus Wainwright on Shakespeare, Leonard Cohen, and protest songs

Rufus Wainwright is one of those artists who seemingly emerged with a fully formed, idiosyncratic sensibility that is uniquely his - a deep sense of song tied as much to cabaret, baroque pop, and glam rock as to the folk leanings of his parents, Kate McGarrigle and Loudon Wainwright III. Wainwright's is an opera-tinged delivery with a rich, eclectic arrangement style that led the singer to critical acclaim by the late 1990s/early 2000s.

