Winter, spring indoor concerts at Jones House begin Feb. 18
Mandolin player and fiddler Scott Freeman and the visiting featured artist of the month, Willard Gayheart, will take the stage at the Jones House on May 7. BOONE - The 2017 Winter/Spring Indoor Concerts at the Jones House series will begin on Feb. 18 with the Piney Woods Boys from Raleigh-Durham, and the rest of the lineup will include Zoe & Cloyd, The Corklickers, Joel Savoy & Kelli Jones-Savoy, The Freighthoppers, Scott Freeman & Willard Gayheart and John McCutcheon. "We are excited to continue this series of acoustic house-concert style performances in the Mazie Jones Gallery of the Jones House," said series organizer, Mark Freed.
