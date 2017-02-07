Winter, spring indoor concerts at Jon...

Winter, spring indoor concerts at Jones House begin Feb. 18

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Watauga Democrat

Mandolin player and fiddler Scott Freeman and the visiting featured artist of the month, Willard Gayheart, will take the stage at the Jones House on May 7. BOONE - The 2017 Winter/Spring Indoor Concerts at the Jones House series will begin on Feb. 18 with the Piney Woods Boys from Raleigh-Durham, and the rest of the lineup will include Zoe & Cloyd, The Corklickers, Joel Savoy & Kelli Jones-Savoy, The Freighthoppers, Scott Freeman & Willard Gayheart and John McCutcheon. "We are excited to continue this series of acoustic house-concert style performances in the Mazie Jones Gallery of the Jones House," said series organizer, Mark Freed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? Mon barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan 20 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec '16 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
News 'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de... Nov '16 Ashat 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,839 • Total comments across all topics: 278,663,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC