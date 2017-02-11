Williamsburg concert series brings in wide range of music
Entering its 17th season, the series brings to the stage a range of music that includes jazz, folk, bluegrass and classical acts from the Hampton Roads region and across the country. The name comes from the organization system libraries use and the unit that measures the volume of a sound.
