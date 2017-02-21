Weekend Words: Sign

"When a true genius appears in this world, you may know him by this sign, that the dunces are all in confederacy against him." Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn, "Belshazzar's Feast" , oil on canvas, 168 x 209 cm, National Gallery, London This week, The New York Times reported that a 72-year-old woman named Jenny Heinz, "a longtime Metropolitan Opera and New York Philharmonic subscriber," was turned away from a performance by the Budapest Festival Orchestra at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall when she refused to remove an 8-by-11-inch sign affixed to the back of her jacket that read: 'NO! In the name of humanity we refuse to accept a fascist America.'

