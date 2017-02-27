Way back when Wednesday: Port Fairy part 1
Pic Simon O'Dwyer 1998: Robin Sharrock from the Band SLAP 'N' THE CATS performs on Bass At the Port Fairy Folk Festival. Pic: Simon O'Dwyer 1998: Shows Performer from the Chigana People all the way from Byron Bay perform at the Port Fairy Folk Festival.
