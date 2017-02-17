Watch Zara Larsson do impressions of ...

Watch Zara Larsson do impressions of Adele, Kanye West and others

Sweden's pop star Zara Larsson has revealed she is truly a 90s kid in a video where she imitates artists such as Rihanna and Adele, but fails to recognize an Abba legend. Swedish-Norwegian talk show Skavlan published the clip of 19-year-old Larsson reacting to and doing impressions of some of the previous guests on the popular programme.

