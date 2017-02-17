Watch Zara Larsson do impressions of Adele, Kanye West and others
Sweden's pop star Zara Larsson has revealed she is truly a 90s kid in a video where she imitates artists such as Rihanna and Adele, but fails to recognize an Abba legend. Swedish-Norwegian talk show Skavlan published the clip of 19-year-old Larsson reacting to and doing impressions of some of the previous guests on the popular programme.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb 6
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan 20
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC