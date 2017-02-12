Warren's Bitter, Hostile Anti-Sessions Tweetstorm Gets Scant Press Attention

Elizabeth Warren has become a heroine of the establishment press and the left - but I repeat myself - after deliberately violating Senate Rule 19 against "imput to another Senator or to other Senators any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a Senator" Tuesday evening in criticizing Trump administration Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions. The Massachusetts Democrat's bitter, ugly tweetstorm shortly after Sessions was confirmed demonstrates the wisdom of Republican Senate's move to bar her from continuing to speak.

