UP Assemby elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi launch common ...
New Delhi, February 11: Amid the electoral battle in Uttar Pradesh, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addressed another press conference in Lucknow on Saturday. It has been specualted that the duo would gain good number of votes in the first phase of the assembly elections with this press conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Fri
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb 6
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan 20
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC