Uber to Albany lawmakers in new ad: '...

Uber to Albany lawmakers in new ad: 'Upstate matters'

The ride-booking company Uber released a new advertisement today urging lawmakers not to listen to "special interests" and pass a bill allowing the app to operate Upstate. That message will resonate only with legislators in the Assembly, as the Senate by a large majority already passed its version of a ride-booking bill .

