Two more added to Folk by the Oak 2017 line-up set for Hatfield

Folk by the Oak 2017 promoters have confirmed that indie-folk phenomenon This is the Kit will play the Main Stage at Hatfield House on Sunday, July 16, with The Hut People joining the smaller Acorn Stage line-up. They join the likes of Levellers, Kate Rusby, Eric Bibb, Show of Hands and Shake the Chains at the festival's 10th showcase in the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home.

