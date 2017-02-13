'Transatlantic' trio are in session

'Transatlantic' trio are in session

19 hrs ago Read more: Henley Standard

THREE of the world's finest folk musicians will be taking to the stage at Nettlebed Village Club on Monday night . Michael McGoldrick, John McCusker and John Doyle will be familiar to fans of the BBC's acclaimed Transatlantic Sessions, six series of which have been recorded to date.

