The Shook Twins Like to Write Music With Five Cooks in the Kitchen
Ever since sisters Laurie and Katelyn Shook began making their quirky brand of magical realist jam folk, their band, the Shook Twins , has been steadily climbing toward success. "Man, I can remember the first time we toured here in 2007, and we played a burger place called the Thunderbird, and Pearl Street Pub in Boulder, and First Street Pub in Ned, where we met all the Elephants in Elephant Revival, and Bridget and Bonnie played our whole three-hour set with us just figuring out the songs as we played them," says Laurie.
