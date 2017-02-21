The Legendary Ladysmith Black Mambazo...

The Legendary Ladysmith Black Mambazo to Perform at DePauw Sunday

On Sunday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m., the internationally beloved singing sensation Ladysmith Black Mambazo will fill DePauw University's Kresge Auditorium with a glorious, spirit-lifting celebration of sound when it brings its joyous music to the Green Center stage - spreading its message of peace, love and harmony, along with a promise to carry forward founder Joseph Shabalala's dream to "keep South Africa alive in people's hearts" for years to come. You may remember hearing Ladysmith for the first time while singing along to Paul Simon's seminal 1986 Graceland album or, if you are just slightly younger, watching them over and over on Michael Jackson's Moonwalker video.

