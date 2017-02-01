The big gigs: Dawes, Ladysmith Black Mambazo

The locally adored L.A. band that gave us such great soul-twang singalongs as "When My Time Comes" and "That Western Skyline" on its 2009 debut ditched the rootsier sound and piled on a lot of rock polish for its fifth album, "We're All Gonna Die," offering echoes of '80s Don Henley and even Night Ranger. It's not all as bad as the inane single "When the Tequila Runs Out," but it does cast doubt on the quartet's typically solid live show this time out.

