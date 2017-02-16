The Bard's 1st poem

In this April 1998 SR file photo, North Idaho College second baseman Al Bevacqua turns his head away from the impact and tags out CSI's Mike Gillies, who was trying to steal, in the first inning. The first poem that Tom Wobker/The Bard of Sherman Avenue wrote for either Huckleberries or my old Hot Potatoes columns targeted the NIC trustee decision to abandon baseball and other sports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.