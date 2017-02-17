Tamil Nadu drama ends with a win for ...

Tamil Nadu drama ends with a win for EPS amidst torn shirts and broken chairs in Assembly

12 hrs ago

Sasikala loyalist EK Palaniswami won an easy trust vote 122-11 on Saturday, aided by the eviction of main opposition DMK and walkout by its allies, amid stormy scenes during which mikes were uprooted, chairs toppled and sheets of papers torn and hurled around. The legislative assembly was reduced to a battleground, with Speaker P Dhanapal pushed and shoved around by agitated DMK MLAs whose leader MK Stalin warned they would commit "suicide" if attempts were made to marshal them out by the order of the chair before the crucial trust vote was conducted in their absence.

