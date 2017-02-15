Tamil Nadu: CM Palaniswami To Seek Vote-Of-Confidence Tomorrow

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, a loyalist of V K Sasikala, will seek a trust vote in the Assembly tomorrow and barring any last-minute hitches the new AIADMK government is expected to sail through. On the eve of the vote, the Palaniswami camp today got a jolt when one of its MLAs R Natraj, a former state DGP, said he would vote against the chief minister's motion of confidence.

