Tamil Nadu Assembly sees new political culture after Jayalalithaa's demise

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's praise for DMK legislator J Anbazhagan's speech in the Assembly on January 27 is something which would have been unimaginable in the past The first assembly session, after the demise of AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, ended on Wednesday on a cordial note, unlike previous sessions that witnessed frequent walkouts and mass evictions of the opposition members. The conduct of the ruling AIADMK and principal opposition DMK in the Assembly proceedings indicates a shift in the political culture in the state.

