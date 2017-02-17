Steve Smith: Aretha Franklin to recor...

Steve Smith: Aretha Franklin to record final album, Axl Rose and AC/DC plan new record

Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

In this May 11, 2013 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs during McDonald's Gospelfest 2013 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.Franklin wonít say what has caused her latest health problems, but says sheís had a ìmiraculousî recovery and is looking forward to performing soon.In a phone interview on Tuesday, Aug. 20, Franklin said that she recently had a cat scan and that it showed she was 85 percent improved. The 71-year-old has canceled several concerts and public appearances and blamed it on unspecified treatment.

Chicago, IL

