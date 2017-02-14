State Sen. Bill Perkins wins old City...

State Sen. Bill Perkins wins old City Council seat

Perkins Tuesday night easily won his old seat in a nine-way special election to replace Inez Dickens, who left for the state Assembly in January. With 97.85% of the votes reported, Perkins had a more than 15-point lead over his closest opponent, Marvin Holland.

