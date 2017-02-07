State bill would exempt IDNYC records from FOIL requests
As officials await a decision from a Staten Island judge whether documents in the city's municipal ID program can be destroyed, the state Assembly passed a bill that would protect those records from freedom of information laws. The bill, sponsored by Assemblyman Marcos Crespo , is part of the New York State Liberty Act that passed Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Mon
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan 20
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
|'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de...
|Nov '16
|Ashat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC