Singer goes back to roots of land and sea

STEVE KNIGHTLEY, one half of acclaimed folk/roots duo Show of Hands will be performing at the Nettlebed Village Club on Monday. The set-list will comprise songs from two of his earlier tours - "Grow Your Own Gig", which saw him performing at a bedrock of intimate rural venues, and "All At Sea", where he appeared at maritime venues, all within sight and sound of the tide.

