See who's heading to FolkEast and Maverick Festival this summer

9 hrs ago

Organisers of two Suffolk festivals, celebrating live folk and roots music, have announced the first of this year's acts. Former Bellowhead frontman Jon Boden is heading to FolkEast, along with BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards winner Sam Kelly and his band, The Lost Boys, and three 2017 nominees - Nancy Kerr, as one third of Simpson, Cutting and Kerr; Kris Drever, with three-time Best Band winners Lau, and Dorset duo Ninebarrow.

