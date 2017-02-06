See Nicki Bluhm Perform Resolute Protest Song 'Remember Love Wins'
Lady Gaga reminded us of the quiet force of folk music when she sang a snippet of Woody Guthrie's "This Land is Your Land" at last night's Super Bowl LI – quite smartly interspersed with Irving Berlin's "God Bless America," the song that inspired it. The acoustic guitar can speak for a thousand orchestras when it comes to political power, something Guthrie knew when he scrawled "this machine kills fascists" on the body of his.
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|19 hr
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan 20
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
|'Hallelujah' singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen de...
|Nov '16
|Ashat
|1
