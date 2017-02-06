See Nicki Bluhm Perform Resolute Protest Song 'Remember Love Wins'

Lady Gaga reminded us of the quiet force of folk music when she sang a snippet of Woody Guthrie's "This Land is Your Land" at last night's Super Bowl LI – quite smartly interspersed with Irving Berlin's "God Bless America," the song that inspired it. The acoustic guitar can speak for a thousand orchestras when it comes to political power, something Guthrie knew when he scrawled "this machine kills fascists" on the body of his.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.