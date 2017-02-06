Sean Hayes Talks - Will & Grace' Revival

Sean Hayes Talks - Will & Grace' Revival

Hayes and his producing partner Todd Milliner sit down for a riotous talk about their new CNN docuseries, 'History of Comedy,' and how to do a 'Will & Grace' for a 2017 audience. "I'm going to be asked this question for the next seven months, aren't I?" Sean Hayes only slightly groans when I bring up Will & Grace .

