Scalia's views mixed with Kennedy's style: Meet Neil Gorsuch, Trump's pick for the Supreme Court

Judge Neil M. Gorsuch was resting midway down a Colorado ski slope last year when his cellphone rang with the news that Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia had died. "I immediately lost what breath I had left," Gorsuch recalled in an April speech, "and I am not embarrassed to admit that I couldn't see the rest of the way down the mountain for the tears."

