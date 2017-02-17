Sad songs from folk-meister Paul Tiernan

Sad songs from folk-meister Paul Tiernan

It's a bitter-sweet affair when Paul Tiernan is in town, his love songs, including How To Say Goodbye that was featured in the cult movie Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist, are all tinged with sadness. As he is one of the leading lights in the Sad Folk movement this is hardly surprising.

