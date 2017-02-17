Reeling in the years: Peatbog Faeries bring high-octane Scottish folk to Much Marcle
THE Peatbog Faeries return to Much Marcle, near Ledbury, next month with their special brand of high-powered Scottish folk music. Due to public demand, the band will be playing two nights at the Great Barn, Hellens Manor, on Monday and Tuesday, March 20 and 21. Drawing upon a dazzling myriad of influences from traditional jigs and reels through jazz, hip hop, reggae and more, they take traditional Scottish music and bring it into the 21st century.
