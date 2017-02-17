Red Star Bhangar challenge to CM
Bhangar, Feb. 19: A leader of a Left outfit backing the protesters in Bengal's Bhangar and whom police are looking for today challenged the chief minister to shift the power project as "99 per cent of the villagers do not want it". Aleek Chakraborty, a leader of the CPI Red Star, referred to Mamata Banerjee's speech in the Assembly earlier this month that the power substation, which has been at the centre of protests in Bhangar, would not come up if the people did not want it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb 6
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC