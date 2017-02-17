Red Star Bhangar challenge to CM

Red Star Bhangar challenge to CM

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Telegraph

Bhangar, Feb. 19: A leader of a Left outfit backing the protesters in Bengal's Bhangar and whom police are looking for today challenged the chief minister to shift the power project as "99 per cent of the villagers do not want it". Aleek Chakraborty, a leader of the CPI Red Star, referred to Mamata Banerjee's speech in the Assembly earlier this month that the power substation, which has been at the centre of protests in Bhangar, would not come up if the people did not want it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? Feb 6 barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan '17 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec '16 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,039 • Total comments across all topics: 279,022,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC