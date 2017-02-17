Red Star Bhangar challenge to CM

Bhangar, Feb. 19: A leader of a Left outfit backing the protesters in Bengal's Bhangar and whom police are looking for today challenged the chief minister to shift the power project as "99 per cent of the villagers do not want it". Aleek Chakraborty, a leader of the CPI Red Star, referred to Mamata Banerjee's speech in the Assembly earlier this month that the power substation, which has been at the centre of protests in Bhangar, would not come up if the people did not want it.

