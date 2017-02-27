Q&A: Judy Collins on Her Food Addiction
Singer Judy Collins doesn't mind at all if you bring up the whole "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes" homage. In fact, she's meeting up with former boyfriend, songwriter Stephen Stills, in a couple of weeks, and they are headed out on tour together at the end of July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb 25
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb 6
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC