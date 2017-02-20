Postal Service to dedicate JFK stamp Monday
The US Postal Service on Monday will dedicate a new "forever" stamp in honor of John F. Kennedy, commemorating Presidents Day along with the centennial of Kennedy's birth. For one day, the stamp will be available at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, which is holding a 10 a.m. dedication event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb 6
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC