Pitchfork Premieres Fionn Regan's Video starring Cillian Murphy

Critically acclaimed Irish musician Fionn Regan's The Meetings of the Waters, his first album in nearly half a decade, will be released on April 14 via his own label imprint???TSUNENI AI . The video for the album's title track and lead single, starring Irish actor Cillian Murphy , is streaming via Pitchfork.

