Pickin' On Nirvana: The Bluegrass Tribute Featuring Iron Horse Out This April
Los Angeles-based CMH RECORDS has announced the release of Pickin' On Nirvana: The Bluegrass Tribute Featuring Iron Horse, the latest installment of their series featuring bluegrass interpretations of influential artists. Set for a special vinyl Record Store Day first release on April 22 with a digital release to follow April 28, the Nirvana tribute collection continues the tradition CMH began in the 90's with Pickin' On The Beatles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb 6
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
|Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|6
|Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N...
|Nov '16
|stand-with-standi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC