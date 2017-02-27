Pete Seeger and the Power of Song Set for The Kennedy Center
The Kennedy Center, in collaboration with the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, announces Pete Seeger and the Power of Song: Tribute to a Folk Legend, on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 8 p.m. in the Concert Hall. This one-night-only event will celebrate the artistry and lasting influence of GRAMMY-winning American folk icon Pete Seeger with some of yesterday and today's most beloved artists performing his memorable classics.
