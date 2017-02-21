Pastor's Marriage Lecture Prompts Pro...

Pastor's Marriage Lecture Prompts Protest From College Democrats

Democratic students at St. Louis's Washington University organized a protest and created a "discussion space" to counter a Lutheran pastor whom they labeled an "unabashedly homophobic, ultra-conservative, anti-choice fear monger," The College Fix reports . His lecture, entitled "The Original Diversity: Man & Woman in Christ," talked about the importance of having children in a traditional marriage between a man and a woman - the only kind that was officially recognized for millennia.

