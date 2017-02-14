Over 40 Years Later, Musician-Activist Victor Jara Remains Relevant as Ever

Victor Jara might not be a household name outside his home country of Chile, but perhaps it should be: his story remains as relevant as it is poignant. A singer-songwriter, theater director and working-class activist often called "the Bob Dylan of South America," Jara became well-known in the late 1960s and early '70s for his songs and writings on inequality, labor and social justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KQED.