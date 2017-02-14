Officials Rename Harlem Library After Civil Rights Icon Harry Belafonte

Civil rights icon, entertainer and Harlem native Harry Belafonte will have a library dedicated to him, city officials announced Monday. The 115th Street branch library will bear Belafonte's name to honor his "drive and impact in the realms of social justice, civil rights, culture, and activism, especially in the Harlem community," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.

