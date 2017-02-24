Much-Loved Folk Group The Dublin Legends to Visit Warrington Next Month

Much-loved folk group The Dublin Legends, formerly The Dubliners, have toured the world to huge critical acclaim and now they have their sights set on Warrington. In 2012 The Dubliners celebrated 50 glorious years in the music business by receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and rapidly followed it up with a sell-out UK concert tour, the highlight of which was a magical night at The Royal Albert Hall .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.