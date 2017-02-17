Megan Mullally Teases 'Will & Grace' Revival With Cast Photo -- See the Pic
Megan Mullally took to Twitter on Saturday to share a sweet new photo of the Will & Grace crew back together -- save for one important missing piece. "Lunch," she captioned the pic of herself laying across the laps of Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack, though it seems Debra Messing missed out on the photo op.
