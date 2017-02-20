Los Lonely Boys, Kris Kristofferson a...

Los Lonely Boys, Kris Kristofferson and More Coming Up This March at City Winery Chicago

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Featured artists include folk icon Tom Paxton on March 4, the return of Kris Kristofferson on March 22, back-to-back sets from jazz piano wunderkind Joey Alexander on March 24 and back-to-back sets from '90s Seattle rock & roll band Candlebox on March 31. March highlights also include multi-night performances with Grammy Award-winning Los Lonely Boys from March 12-13, one man band Howie Day from March 16-17, innovative Israeli singer/songwriter and global icon Idan Raichel from March 20-21 and M. Ward of She & Him and Monsters of Folk from March 27-28. All City Winery Chicago events are open to all ages and start at 8:00 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? Feb 6 barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan '17 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec '16 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,225 • Total comments across all topics: 279,029,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC