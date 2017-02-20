Los Lonely Boys, Kris Kristofferson and More Coming Up This March at City Winery Chicago

Featured artists include folk icon Tom Paxton on March 4, the return of Kris Kristofferson on March 22, back-to-back sets from jazz piano wunderkind Joey Alexander on March 24 and back-to-back sets from '90s Seattle rock & roll band Candlebox on March 31. March highlights also include multi-night performances with Grammy Award-winning Los Lonely Boys from March 12-13, one man band Howie Day from March 16-17, innovative Israeli singer/songwriter and global icon Idan Raichel from March 20-21 and M. Ward of She & Him and Monsters of Folk from March 27-28. All City Winery Chicago events are open to all ages and start at 8:00 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

