Lookout Pass on the Pony Express Trail is full of big stories and history - all true

The Pony Express Trail west of Lookout Pass to the Utah border and beyond was known as "Piute Hell" back in 1860. According to authors Fike & Headley, who made an in-depth study of the station sites in Western Utah in 1976, the trail across Tooele County's West Desert was shut down for several months because of conflict.

