London-Based/Bahrain Natives Flamingods Unveil Album Track and Video for 'Rhama'

Often described as ethnic pop with elements of noise, psychedelia, tribal and freak folk, and labelled "psychedelic music for the soul" by "i-D" magazine, Flamingodsare a London-based four piece, multi-instrumental band formed in Bahrain in 2010 influenced by different cultures around the world. Flamingods released "Majesty", their breakthrough album on Soundway Records, in the UK last year to an enthusiastic response from the media.

