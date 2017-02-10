Live Stream Serrat & More Artists Sing 'Mediterraneo' for Refugees at Mega-Concert

Joan Manuel Serrat performs in concert during 'El gusto es nuestro' tour at Palau Sant Jordi on June 28, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain. Iconic singer-songwriter Joan Manuel Serrat, veteran rocker Manolo Garcia and pop stars Antonio Orozco, Amaral and Pablo Lopez are among more than 50 artists who are scheduled to perform at a benefit concert for refugees in Barcelona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.