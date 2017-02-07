Leonard Cohen Scores Four Posthumous ...

Leonard Cohen Scores Four Posthumous Nominations for Canadaa s Juno Awards

Leonard Cohen may have passed away in November, but the acclaimed Canadian singer/songwriter will be vying for four honors this April at the 2017 Juno Awards, his home country's equivalent of the Grammys. Cohen, whose final studio effort, You Want It Darker , was released in October, received a nods in the Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Album of the Year and Adult Alternative Album of the Year categories.

