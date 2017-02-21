Legendary folk musician Peter Yarrow ...

Legendary folk musician Peter Yarrow to play ECC Arts Center March 5

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Folk singer Peter Yarrow will brings his songs and stories to the ECC Arts Center stage on Sunday, March 5. Peter Yarrow, of the legendary folk music trio Peter, Paul and Mary, brings his songs and stories to Elgin this March. The performance will be 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, in the Elgin Community College Arts Center, Building H, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? Feb 6 barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan '17 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
News Scholars, citing history, warn against Trump Dec '16 True Christian wi... 6
News Buffy Sainte-Marie, Rufus Wainwright headline N... Nov '16 stand-with-standi... 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,070,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC