Legendary folk musician Peter Yarrow to play ECC Arts Center March 5

Folk singer Peter Yarrow will brings his songs and stories to the ECC Arts Center stage on Sunday, March 5. Peter Yarrow, of the legendary folk music trio Peter, Paul and Mary, brings his songs and stories to Elgin this March. The performance will be 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, in the Elgin Community College Arts Center, Building H, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin.

